John Stamos Slams Lori Loughlin's Ex Mossimo Giannulli: 'Terrible Narcissist'

John Stamos is speaking out against Lori Loughlin's estranged husband, Mossimo Giannulli, calling him "a terrible narcissist" and saying he'll "never talk to him again."

The "Full House" actor's comments came during an appearance on the "Good Guys" podcast Monday, where he discussed former co-star Loughlin's recent separation after 28 years of marriage.

"He's a terrible narcissist, and I don't think you ever get out of that unless you're able to," Stamos said, adding that he still questions, "How do you bust that up?"

"I pray for this guy. I pray that he gets ahold of whatever hole that he's trying to fill, however he's trying to fill it," he continued.

"I pray that he realizes that what he had was everything that anyone could ever hope for and that he gets some help. I think this guy needs help."

Loughlin's representative confirmed the split earlier this month.

"They are living apart and taking a break from their marriage. There are no legal proceedings at this time," the representative told People.

Stamos, 62, said he has long supported his "Full House" co-star, calling her "a saint," but believes many of the challenges she has faced, including the college admissions scandal, were tied to Giannulli.

"I said, 'Look, all the negativity or hardships that you've been through in your life is connected to this guy,'" Stamos recalled telling her.

"Whatever he did to her, it busted her up to the core. She put up with a lot over the years of this guy," he continued.

"And again, I'm not going to get into the relationship. It's not my business."

"I mean, I know a lot, and I was by her side through a lot of it. She is an angel, and she always made things better."

"She cleaned everything up. He's a very successful dude."

The couple pleaded guilty in 2020 to paying $500,000 to secure their daughters' admission to the University of Southern California as fake crew recruits.

Loughlin served two months in federal prison, and Giannulli served five.

"I'm just heartbroken for her right now," Stamos said.

"For a girl who has lived her life really well, a good person, a good mother, a good wife … to be thrown into now this separation and, you know, exploding, blowing up her family this way. I just hate to see her go through this; I really do."