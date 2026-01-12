Former Disney Actor Prokop Arrested on Child Porn Charges

Former child actor Matt Prokop was arrested on multiple charges, including a felony count of possession of child pornography, according to jail officials.

Prokop, 35, was taken into custody in Victoria County, Texas, and was being held at the Victoria County Sheriff's Office jail, People reported.

He faces one charge of second-degree felony possession of child pornography, along with four misdemeanor charges: one count of violating a bond or protective order, one count of evading arrest or detention, and two counts of resisting arrest, search, or transportation.

Authorities have not released details about the investigation that led to the charges.

Jail officials confirmed that Prokop remains in custody. It is unclear when he is expected to appear in court, whether bond has been set, or if he has retained legal representation.

Prokop is best known for his work as a teen actor.

He appeared in minor roles on Disney Channel's "Hannah Montana" and NBC's "The Office" before landing the role of Jimmie "Rocket Man" Zara in "High School Musical 3: Senior Year," released in 2008.

The film was the final installment of Disney's blockbuster musical franchise and brought Prokop his highest-profile role. He later starred in the Disney Channel original movie "Geek Charming."

Public attention surrounding Prokop intensified in the mid-2010s after the end of his relationship with actor Sarah Hyland, his co-star in "Geek Charming."

The relationship ended in 2014 when Hyland was granted a restraining order against him. In court filings, Hyland accused Prokop of verbal and physical abuse during their relationship.

According to those filings, Hyland alleged that during an argument in May 2014, Prokop slammed her into a vehicle and choked her. She further stated that in August of that year, after attempting to leave the relationship with help from her "Modern Family" co-star Julie Bowen, Prokop threatened to kill her dog and burn down her house.

A judge subsequently ordered Prokop to stay at least 100 yards away from Hyland and her dog at all times.

Hyland has rarely spoken about the relationship in the years since. In an interview with Variety published in October 2024, she discussed the lingering emotional impact of abuse.

"I don't know if that part [of] any woman will ever be fully healed from that. It's something that kind of scars her soul a little bit," she said. "It's more so putting love towards that scar instead of hating it and ignoring it."

More recently, Prokop was reportedly admitted to a rehabilitation facility in August but left the program on Sept. 21, according to The Independent. Hyland previously said that doctors at the facility had advised her to seek a restraining order due to concerns about his mental state.

Prokop's acting career largely stalled after the early 2010s. His final credited role was in the 2013 film "April Apocalypse." In July 2024, Prokop said he had begun selling adult content on OnlyFans and announced that he was engaged.