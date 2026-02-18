Melissa Gilbert Returns to Work Amid Timothy Busfield's Child Sex Abuse Charges

Melissa Gilbert returned to work at her lifestyle brand, Modern Prairie, after stepping away in the wake of criminal charges filed against her husband, actor Timothy Busfield.

Gilbert, 61, appeared again on the company's social media platforms Monday, 10 days after a New Mexico grand jury indicted Busfield, 68, on four counts of criminal sexual contact of a child.

The charges are third-degree felonies tied to alleged incidents in October 2022 and September 2023. Earlier, on Jan. 13, Busfield had been charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of child abuse.

In a video posted to the company's accounts, Gilbert addressed supporters directly, saying she "wanted to take a moment to speak to you directly."

"As many of you know, I stepped away for a little while to focus on my family," she said. "It was time I needed — time to be present, to tend to what matters most and to gather my strength in a season that has not been easy."

The break, she said, was spent focusing on her family during a hard time.

"Family is everything to me, and during this incredibly difficult time, I leaned into that truth fully," she continued.

"But something else carried me too: You did. This extraordinary community at Modern Prairie, you wrapped me in love."

"Even when I was quiet, I felt your prayers, I felt your encouragement, I felt your steady presence," added Gilbert.

She also thanked company staff and supporters, including "the women in this community who show up every single day not just for me but for one another."

"That is what Modern Prairie is: Women supporting women, not just when it's easy and especially when it's hard," she said. "Coming back to work does not change my commitment or my resolve to the journey that lies ahead for my family — that remains steadfast, that remains my heart."

"But it is important for me to step back into this work. It strengthens my mindset, it gives me purpose, it reminds me of who I am beyond hard days."

Gilbert said her "time away" clarified "why we built this space in the first place."

"It's more than products, it's more than events, it's more than a brand — it's a lifeline, it's a connection, it's strength shared across kitchens and living rooms and hospital rooms and long phone calls," she said.

"It's dignity, it's compassion, it's resolve. I am so proud to walk forward with you, so let's get back at it together."

Busfield's legal case began Jan. 9, when the Albuquerque Police Department issued an arrest warrant.

He surrendered Jan. 13 and was formally charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor under 13 and one count of child abuse, prosecutors said.

Investigators allege he engaged in unlawful sexual conduct involving two 11-year-old twin boys. The alleged victims have not been publicly identified.

Before surrendering, Busfield denied the accusations in a video obtained by TMZ, saying he "did not do anything to those little boys, and I'm gonna fight it."

Gilbert attended his pretrial detention hearing and was among 75 people who submitted letters to the judge before his release from custody Jan. 20.