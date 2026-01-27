Melissa Gilbert Speaks Out After Timothy Busfield's Jail Release

Melissa Gilbert has addressed the criminal case against her husband, actor Timothy Busfield, as it moves forward in New Mexico, thanking supporters and describing the strain the situation has placed on her family.

Gilbert, 61, shared a message Monday on the Instagram account for her lifestyle brand, Modern Prairie.

In the post, the former "Little House on the Prairie" star said she is navigating a difficult period but did not directly address the charges against Busfield.

"I'm sending you all my love and gratitude during this extraordinarily difficult time. Not only for Tim, me and our family, but in the collective heaviness so many of us seem to be carrying right now," Gilbert wrote.

"Add an unexpected storm to the mix, and it can all feel like a bit too much."

She said the past several weeks have spotlighted the importance of stepping back and focusing on what matters most.

"This season has reminded me, very clearly, how important it is to slow down, prioritize what truly matters, and allow ourselves moments of rest," she wrote. "Stepping back from the noise, the news, and even our daily responsibilities from time to time gives us space to recharge, reflect, and find our center again."

Gilbert closed her message by thanking those who have reached out with support through her Modern Prairie community.

"Thank you, truly, for the love, patience, and support you continue to show Tim and me," she wrote. "Thank you for helping me to feel safer, more grounded, and deeply held by this extraordinary community of women here at Modern Prairie."

Busfield, perhaps best known for his role on the television series "Thirtysomething," was taken into custody on Jan. 13.

He has been charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of child abuse. The case is pending in New Mexico state court.

Gilbert has remained visibly supportive as the legal process unfolds.

She attended Busfield's pretrial detention hearing on Jan. 20 and was seated in the courtroom when the judge ruled that Busfield should be released on his own recognizance, USA Today reported.

Multiple family members submitted letters of support to the court ahead of the hearing. Those letters were filed by Gilbert, her children, and her mother, Barbara Gilbert Cowan, along with Busfield's siblings and his son.

In her letter to the judge, Gilbert described Busfield as her husband and partner.

She wrote that he is "my love, my rock, my partner in business and life. He is my comfort and my council."

"His joy, humor and quick wit bring sparkle to my life. Tim is, quite simply, the beating heart of our wild and wonderful extended family."

Gilbert and Busfield have been married for more than 10 years. Court proceedings are ongoing, and no trial date has yet been announced.