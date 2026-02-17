Actor Mehcad Brooks Defends James Van Der Beek Family Fundraiser

Actor Mehcad Brooks came to the defense of the family of his friend and fellow actor James Van Der Beek, responding to online criticism surrounding a fundraising campaign established after the actor's death.

Brooks, known for his roles in "Law & Order" and "Mortal Kombat," responded to a Threads user who questioned the need for donations following reports that Van Der Beek had purchased a $4.8 million ranch in Texas shortly before his death.

The user shared a screenshot of a TMZ headline about the January purchase and wrote that the family's GoFundMe campaign "doesn't sit right with me" in light of the property acquisition.

"I am one of the Van Der Beek's closest friends, and the headlines are fake AF," Brooks wrote on Threads in response. "You have no idea wtf you're talking about. You have no idea the pain they went through.

"It's ok to stfu when you can't know what the f*** you're talking about."

He continued, "It's ok not to try to seek attention off of other people's suffering or the generosity in response to it. Because James touched them for decades.

"It's ok for you to stay quiet in the face of blind stupidity, meanness and lack of empathy. But maybe you're not okay."

The original post stated: "This doesn't sit right with me. Not at all. Sure, I get it. But thousands of people around the world face this exact situation every day and deal with the struggle. They don't get $2.5 million. It's just weird. He had to have had life insurance ... and residual checks ..."

Van Der Beek died Feb. 11 at 48.

In November 2024, he revealed that he had been diagnosed with Stage 3 colorectal cancer and had been undergoing treatment privately.

Following his death, friends organized a GoFundMe campaign to support his wife and their six children.

The GoFundMe page stated, "The costs of James's medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds.

"They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult time."

It adds that donations will be used for "essential living expenses, [to] pay bills, and support the children's education."

A representative for Van Der Beek confirmed that he purchased the Texas property in January with assistance from friends.

"James secured down payment for the Texas ranch for the family with the help of friends through a trust so they could shift from rent to mortgage," the spokesperson said Saturday, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Realtor.com lists the purchase price as $4.76 million. The sale was finalized Jan. 9.

He and his family relocated from Los Angeles in 2020 and began renting a 36-acre property outside Austin.

Before his death, the actor auctioned memorabilia from projects including "Dawson's Creek" and "Varsity Blues" to offset medical expenses.

"I've been storing these treasures for years, waiting for the right time to do something with them, and with all of the recent unexpected twists and turns life has presented recently, it's clear that the time is now," he told People in November 2025. "While I have some nostalgia tugging at me as I part with these items, it feels good to be able to offer them through Propstore's auction to share with those who have supported my work over the years."