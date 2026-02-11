James Van Der Beek, 'Dawson's Creek' Star, Dies at 48

Actor James Van Der Beek, who rose to fame on "Dawson's Creek" and starred in the hit 1999 film Varsity Blues, has died after battling stage 3 colorectal cancer. He was 48.

His wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, announced that he died Wednesday morning.

"Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning," she wrote on Instagram. "He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace."

She asked for privacy as the family grieves "our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend."

James Van Der Beek revealed in a November 2024 People magazine interview that he had been diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer, saying at the time he was facing the disease with optimism and determination.

"I have colorectal cancer," he said at the time. "I've been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family."

The cancer was discovered after a routine colonoscopy in August 2023.

He later recalled that what seemed like a minor change in bowel habits prompted him to seek medical attention.

"As I was coming out of the haze, the gastroenterologist said — in his most pleasant bedside manner — it is cancer," he told People.

The diagnosis stunned the actor, who described himself as being in peak physical shape.

"I'm very healthy. I was in amazing cardiovascular shape," he said at the time.

James Van Der Beek admitted the emotional toll of sharing the news with loved ones was one of the hardest parts.

"Telling people required a lot of energy," he said. "I'm an empath. I like to take care of everybody."

Still, he said the outpouring of love changed him.

"The way friends showed up was such a beautiful experience," he said. "I would never have otherwise seen how much people care about me."

Born March 8, 1977, in Connecticut, James Van Der Beek caught the acting bug in high school when he played Danny Zuko in a production of "Grease."

He later attended Duke University but left college to pursue acting full-time.

In 1998, he landed the role that would define a generation: Dawson Leery on The WB's "Dawson's Creek."

The teen drama, which ran for six seasons, followed a tight-knit group of friends navigating love, loss, and growing up in the fictional town of Capeside, Massachusetts.

Starring alongside Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, and Michelle Williams, James Van Der Beek became one of the most recognizable faces of late-1990s television.

He transitioned to the big screen with "Varsity Blues" in 1999, delivering the iconic line, "I don't want your life," that cemented his pop culture legacy.

Over the years, he appeared in numerous television and film roles, including "Don't Trust the B**** in Apartment 23" and "How I Met Your Mother."

In 2024, shortly after announcing his diagnosis, he participated in "The Real Full Monty," helping raise awareness for cancer screenings.

His final public interview came in December, when he said the fight had required "more patience, more discipline, more strength than I knew I had."

"I knew I was strong — I didn't know I was this strong," he said. "But I feel good."

James Van Der Beek is survived by Kimberly, whom he married in 2010, and their six children: daughters Olivia, Annabel, Emilia and Gwendolyn, and sons Joshua and Jeremiah.

"I've really been so blessed with my wife and kids," he said during his cancer journey. "I've got a lot to live for, and it's a beautiful life."