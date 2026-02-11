The Pogues Drummer Andrew Ranken Dead at 72

Andrew Ranken, a founding member and longtime drummer of The Pogues, has died at the age of 72.

The musician died Feb. 10, according to a statement released by the band Wednesday.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andrew Ranken, drummer, founding member, and heartbeat of The Pogues," the group said in a post shared on Instagram.

"Andrew, thank you for everything, for your friendship, your wit and your generosity of spirit, and of course for the music, forever a true friend and brother," the message continued. "Our thoughts and love are with his family at this sad and difficult time."

The statement was signed by current members Spider Stacy, James Fearnley, and Jem Finer.

No cause of death was provided. Rolling Stone reported that Ranken had been in poor health for several years and suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Ranken joined the British Celtic punk band in March 1983, roughly a year after its formation in King's Cross, London, Page Six reported.

Known by the nickname "The Clobberer," he became part of the group after being approached by Shane MacGowan and Jem Finer.

At the time, Ranken was fronting another band, The Operation, and initially declined the offer. He later reversed that decision and took over drumming duties from John Hasler.

He remained with The Pogues until 1996, when the band disbanded following the commercial failure of its seventh studio album, "Pogue Mahne."

After that split, Ranken collaborated with fellow members Spider Stacy and Darryl Hunt to form a new project called The Vendettas, according to Heavy Consequence.

The Pogues later reunited, with Ranken contributing drums, percussion, harmonica, and vocals. The band toured internationally for about a decade before disbanding again in 2014 after the death of longtime guitarist Phillip Chevron.

In 2024, surviving members Finer, Stacy, and Fearnley, regrouped for a tour marking the 40th anniversary of the band's second album, "Rum Sodomy & the Lash."

Ranken did not take part in the anniversary shows because of health concerns. Tom Coll of Fontaines D.C. filled in on drums.

Outside of his work with The Pogues, Ranken also performed with other acts, including The Mysterious Wheels and the hKippers.

Siobhan MacGowan, sister of the band's late frontman Shane MacGowan, shared a tribute on X, writing: "Andrew was such an important part of the story. A band brother and unbelievably talented and unique drummer."

"May he rest in peace."