Megan Fox Expecting First Baby With Machine Gun Kelly

Actor Megan Fox is pregnant and expecting her first child with rocker fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

Fox revealed the news Monday on Instagram while alluding to the miscarriage she previously suffered. In the post, Fox is seen cradling her baby bump while covered in black liquid. In another photo, she holds up a positive pregnancy test to the camera.

"Nothing is ever really lost. welcome back" she captioned the photos, tagging Machine Gun Kelly. The post was set to her fiancé's song "Last November," which was about his and Fox's past pregnancy loss.

Fox, 38, is already mom to sons Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while Machine Gun Kelly, 34, is father to daughter Casie, 15.

Fox opened up about her pregnancy loss in her book of poems, "Pretty Boys Are Poisonous," released last year by publisher Gallery Books.

As People noted, she wrote about an ultrasound of a baby girl at 10 weeks and a day, sharing, "maybe if you hadn't... maybe if i had..."

Elsewhere, she wrote, "I want to hold your hand / hear your laugh," and later, "but now / I have to say / goodbye."

In another line, Fox described imagining that she is holding the baby "as they rip you from my insides."

"I will pay any price," wrote Fox. "Tell me please / what is the ransom / for her soul?"

Shortly after the book's release, Fox discussed the experience with ABC News' Kayna Whitworth.

"I had never been through anything like that before in my life," Fox said. "I have three kids. So, it was very difficult for both of us. And it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately, and together and apart, and together and apart, and together and apart, trying to navigate, What does this mean? And why did this happen?"