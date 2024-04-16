Megan Fox's Advice: Men 'Will Drain You'

Megan Fox has offered her insights on relationships following reports that her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly has ended, saying that all men are going to do "is drain you."

The "Transformers" star made the remarks during an interview with E! News at the 2024 Revolve Festival over the weekend after she was asked to give advice to single women. Despite stating she might not be the "best person" to give advice, Fox proceeded to share her perspective on what women might consider prioritizing over dating during the upcoming summer.

"My advice is just learn a skill or develop a hobby. And do not waste your energy on boys," she said, adding, "All [boys] are going to do is drain you. Just move on. Invest in yourself."

She shared a video of the interview to her own Instagram, along with the caption: "Life advice from a relationship expert."

The interview comes nearly a month after confirming the end of her engagement to longtime partner Kelly amid breakup rumors. Fox has alluded to their split but has refrained from directly addressing their current relationship status, as was the case during her recent appearance on Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast.

"I think that what I’ve learned from being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption," she told Cooper, according to Billboard. "I think, as of now, I don't have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se. What I can say is [he] is what I refer to as being my 'twin soul' and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what.

"I can’t say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow," Fox added. "Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain."

Cooper observed that the actor and Kelly "got engaged, then I think it was called off," Fox confirmed, "All those things you said were accurate things that have occurred."