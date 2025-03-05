Matt Lucas Apologizes to Millie Bobby Brown for Criticizing Her Appearance

British comedian and actor Matt Lucas has apologized to "Stranger Things" actor Millie Bobby Brown over comments he made about her appearance.

Brown recently took to social media to call out the press for "bullying" her over her physical appearance, singling out articles and writers for their coverage devoted to "dissecting" her face, body and choices. In an Instagram video, she read aloud some of the recent headlines about her.

One article, in particular, "Little Britain's Matt Lucas takes savage swipe at Millie Bobby Brown's new 'mommy makeover' look," especially outraged her, as she felt it was "amplifying an insult rather than questioning why a grown man is mocking a young woman's appearance."

Lucas has since reached out to Brown in an attempt to "provide some context" on social media.

"Dear Millie, I just saw your post and wanted to respond, and provide some context," the "Little Britain" actor wrote on Instagram.

"Nearly 25 years ago I co-wrote and appeared in a sketch show called 'Little Britain.' There was a character in it called Vicky Pollard, who had blonde hair and always wore a pink top, and in the photo you had blonde hair and wore a pink top so I pointed out the similarity by posting one of her catchphrases," he wrote.

"I thought you looked terrific and I was mortified when the press wrote that I 'slammed' you, firstly because that's not my style, and secondly because I think you're brilliant. I would not have posted it if I had thought it would have upset you but I realise it has and for that I apologise. Matt x."

In her Instagram post, Brown said that the press coverage "isn't journalism," but "bullying."

"The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices, it's disturbing," she wrote. "The fact that some of these articles are written by women? Even worse. We always talk about supporting and uplifting young women, but when the time comes, it seems easier to tear them down for clicks."