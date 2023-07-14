Matt Damon Recalls Depression While Filming

Matt Damon is recalling a time when he "fell into depression" while shooting a film that wasn't going as he had hoped.

During an interview on "Jake’s Takes," the actor admitted he found himself asking, "What have I done" halfway through filming.

"I think, without naming any particular movies, that sometimes you find yourself in a movie that you know perhaps might not be what you had hoped it would be and you're still making it," the 52-year-old actor said.

Ultimately, Damon said it was his wife, Luciana Barroso, who encouraged him to see the movie through.

"And I remember halfway through production and you've still got months to go and you've taken your family somewhere, you know, and you've inconvenienced them, and I remember my wife pulling me up because I fell into a depression about like, what have I done?" he said.

"She just said, 'We’re here now,'" he continued. "You know, and it was like … I do pride myself, in a large part because of her, at being a professional actor and what being a professional actor means is you go and you do the 15-hour day and give it absolutely everything, even in what you know is going to be a losing effort."

Damon added: "And if you can do that with the best possible attitude, then you’re a pro, and she really helped me with that."

While Damon did not name the movie he was referring to, he previously spoke about a past project he was convinced would be a flop. During an appearance on the "WTF" podcast in 2021, Damon admitted that the 2016 film "The Great Wall" was a "disaster."

"I came to consider that the definition of a professional actor; knowing you’re in a turkey and going, 'OK, I've got four more months,'" he said, according to Page Six. "'It's the up at dawn siege on Hamburger Hill. I am definitely going to die here, but I’m doing it.' That’s as s**tty as you can feel creatively, I think. I hope to never have that feeling again."