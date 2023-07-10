CoCo Lee Struggled With Depression Before Death: Husband

CoCo Lee's estranged husband has spoken out about the late Disney singer's death.

The American performer, who was born in Hong Kong, lent her voice to the titular character in the Mandarin-dubbed version of "Mulan" and also delivered a captivating performance of the Oscar-nominated song "A Love Before Time" for the "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" soundtrack, according to E! News. She died by suicide at age 48 on July 5.

Bruce Rockowitz, Lee's husband of 11 years with whom she had been separated from for over a year, wrote an obituary signed by her older sisters Carol and Nancy, as well as stepdaughters Rachel and Sarah, stating that she died after a "long struggle with depression" and "with all her family by her side."

"Coco was a beautiful, warm, and kind person, inside and out," the tribute continued, according to E! News.

"She was an all-around singer-songwriter, a talented performer, and a woman who cared about the younger generation," the obituary continued. "A mentor, loving wife, beloved friend, and dear family member. Her warmth and sincerity brought sunshine to everyone around her. She will be deeply missed by the many lives she touched. Her influence and light will go on forever."

The South China Morning Post reported that, in addition to struggling with depression, Lee had also faced breast cancer prior to her death. Lee's sister Nancy was cited by the publication as saying that the singer had undergone surgery to remove a tumor last year.

Shortly after news of her death, Lee's sisters revealed in a statement that she had struggled with her mental health and that her condition had deteriorated drastically over the last few months.

"Although CoCo sought professional help and did her best to fight depression, sadly that demon inside of her took the better of her," the statement read.

Lee attempted suicide at home and she was rushed to a hospital, her sister said. They said that she was in a coma and died days later.

If you or someone you know needs help, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741, or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.