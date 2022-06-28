'ER' Star Mary Mara, 61, Dead After Apparent Drowning

Mary Mara, best known for her roles in "ER" and "Criminal Minds," has died at 61.

The New York State Police confirmed her death, noting that the actor appeared to have drowned while swimming in St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent. Her body was recovered Sunday morning.

"The preliminary investigation suggests the victim drowned while swimming," police said in a statement. "The victim's body showed no signs of foul play and was transported to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner's Office pending an autopsy to determine an official cause of death."

Mara was staying at her sister Martha's summer home when the "apparent swimming accident" occurred, her brother-in-law Scott Dailey said in a statement to People. Mara's manager, Craig Dorfman, also confirmed her death in a statement to the outlet, remembering her as "one of the finest actresses I ever met."

"I still remember seeing her onstage in 1992 in 'Mad Forest' off-Broadway," Dorfman said. "She was electric, funny, and a true individual. Everyone loved her. She will be missed."

Born Sept. 21, 1960 in Syracuse, New York, Mara attended San Francisco State University, where she established the theater company HART (Haight Ashbury Repertory Theatre), according to IMDB. She later transferred to the Yale School of Drama from which she graduated with a master's degree in fine arts.

Mara's decades-long career includes multiple TV, film and stage appearances. She made her on-screen debut in 1989's "The Preppie Murder" and went on to appear in 83 titles, which included such films as "Love Potion No. 9," "Just Looking," "K-PAX," "Gridiron Gang" and "Prom Night," according to People.

Mara also had recurring roles on such shows as "Criminal Minds," "Nash Bridges," "NYPD Blue," "Law & Order," "Star Trek: Enterprise," "Lost," "Dexter," and "Shameless," as well as appearances in "Ally McBeal," "Judging Amy," "The West Wing," "7th Heaven," "Monk," "Nip/Tuck," and "Bones."

"She specialized in complex portrayals of often-troubled characters; perhaps the most familiar was her recurring role in the 1990s of Loretta Sweet, a sympathetic, down-and-out prostitute and single mother on the NBC series, 'ER,' " her obituary, which was obtained by People, read.

Mara is survived by her stepdaughter, Catie Mersola; her sister, Martha Mara; her sister and a brother-in-law, Susan Mara and Scott Dailey; and nephew, Christopher Dailey.