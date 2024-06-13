Marvel's 'Blade' Loses Second Director

Marvel Studios' upcoming film "Blade" faces additional setbacks as director Yann Demange exits the project.

This marks the second director to leave, following Bassam Tariq in 2022. According to Variety, Demange's departure was amicable.

The film's development already spans several years. It was originally slated for release in cinemas on Nov. 3, 2023, before Tariq left the project two years ago.

Now set for Nov. 7, 2025, Demange's departure now casts doubt on whether production can begin in time to meet this release date.

Marvel suggested that Tariq's exit was due to scheduling issues, but there has been speculation over further disruption behind the scenes. Citing a source familiar with the project, journalist Jeff Sneider noted on X that the current "Blade" script is "roughly 90 pages" long, which is notably short for a film of this scale. Sneider also stated that the script includes only two "lackluster" action sequences, according to the Independent.

"Mahershala [is] said to be very frustrated with the process," he alleged. "[Marvel Studios boss Kevin] Feige said to be spread too thin. But hey, that's just what sources are telling me."

Marvel first announced the new "Blade" movie at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. It is set to star two-time Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali as Eric Cross Brooks, also known as Blade, the vampire-hunting superhero.

Blade, previously portrayed by Wesley Snipes in a trilogy of films from 1998 to 2004, returns with a screenplay by Eric Pearson, co-writer of Marvel's upcoming "The Fantastic Four." The script has seen input from at least five other writers, including Michael Green, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Michael Starrbury, Beau DeMayo, and "True Detective" creator Nic Pizzolatto.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly last year, Ali said he remains optimistic about the film.

"I'm sincerely encouraged in terms of where things are at and who's on board and who's leading the way as far as the writing of the script and the directing and all that."