Jude Law: Superman Role Was a 'Step Too Far'

Actor Jude Law discussed why he declined the role of "Superman" 20 years ago.

Speaking about his decision on "The Playlist's Discourse" podcast, Law admitted that while he would later be involved in "Captain Marvel" and the "Fantastic Beasts" series, at the time it "just felt off" to lead the axed Superman film, "Flyby" in the early 2000s.

"So this is true. Yeah. And there was a process of flirtation going on," Law said of being approached for the role. "And I always resisted because it just felt like [off]. And I know you can say, 'Well, but you played Yon-Rogg and Dumbledore!' It just felt like a step too far.

"It was when Brett Ratner was going to direct, I think. And they didn't have a script, if I remember rightly. Did they have a script? I don't remember reading one. This is a long time ago. They brought me the suit. They thought, 'This might change your mind.'"

Law recalled momentarily thinking about agreeing to the part upon trying on the Superman suit, but there was a part of him that could just not do it.

"Anyway, I tried it on and I looked in the mirror and part of me initially was like, 'Wow, this would be a [good thing],' and then I just thought, 'No, you can't – you can't do this. You can't,'" Law said. "And I didn't sell myself to myself. And I stepped away and the film never happened anyway. So maybe it probably wouldn't have done anything."

The film ultimately failed, leading Warner Bros to release "Superman Returns" in 2006, directed by Bryan Singer and starring Brandon Routh.

Earlier this week, Matt Bomer claimed that he was overlooked to lead "Flyby" because of his sexuality. The actor came out publicly in 2012.

"It looked like I was the director's choice for the role. I signed a three-picture deal at Warner Bros.," he said during an appearance on the "Awards Chatter" podcast, according to The Guardian.

He explained that, at the time, sexual orientation "could still really be weaponized against you" in the film industry.

"How, and why, and who [outed me], I don't know," he added.