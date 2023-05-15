Martha Stewart, 81, on Cover of 'SI Swimsuit' Issue

Martha Stewart was revealed as the cover model of this year's Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, making her the oldest model to land the top spot.

The 81-year-old Emmy Award-winner was a model as a teenager before building a lifestyle empire. Now the proud mother and grandmother is returning to her roots.

"When I heard that I was going to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, I thought, Oh, that's pretty good, I'm going to be the oldest person, I think, ever on a cover of 'Sports Illustrated,'" Stewart told the publication. "And I don't think about age very much, but I thought that this is kind of historic."

Motivating her to participate was the desire to convey a message that women can look good and feel great at any age.

"Age is not the determining factor in terms of friendship or in terms of success, but what people do, how people think, how people act, that's what's important and not your age," she said.

For the photo shoot, Stewart traveled to the Dominican Republic, where she worked with photographer Ruven Afanador, who she said was "so much fun."



M.J. Day, editor in chief of the 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' franchise, said Stewart has "never in her life has let her circumstances dictate her outcome. ... She's changed with the times — always one step ahead, it seems — to build a wide-reaching business empire."

Last week, Stewart told InStyle that it's "fantastic" to be recognized as a "bona fide sex symbol" at her age. She echoed her sentiment about wanting to be a "good example for others."

"I'm a teacher. I'm trying to teach others that you can look great. There's no reason to slump around," she told the publication.

Stewart joins actor Megan Fox, Grammy Award–winning artist Kim Petras, and five-time "Sports Illustrated Swimsuit" model Brooks Nader, who were each honored with their own 2023 "Sports Illustrated Swimsuit" Issue covers.