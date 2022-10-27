Martha Stewart, 81, Says She Would Date 'Sort of Cute' Pete Davidson, 28

Martha Stewart has admitted to being open to dating Pete Davidson.

The 81-year-old lifestyle maven made her confession during an appearance on Tuesday's edition of "The Drew Barrymore Show." The topic came about playing a game in which Barrymore asked her a series of dating questions and she had to respond by waving flags — green for yes, red for no, and yellow for being on the fence.

Asked if she would date a man "with as many tattoos as Davidson," Stewart waved the green flag. Barrymore then asked her the big question— would she date Davidson, 28, himself? Stewart did not hesitate to wave her green flag again.

"There's a thing on the internet where everyone wants you to go on a date with Pete Davidson," Barrymore pointed out.

"He's dated so many women," Stewart replied in reference to his past romances with Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber, and others. "I'm not saying that's bad. I think that's good. And he's sort of cute."

Stewart explained she had met Davidson before, while attending the Comedy Central roast of Justin Bieber in 2015.

"I know him. He was on the Bieber roast with me, do you remember?" she said. "He was this little twerp. He was even twerpier than Bieber! Whose also very cute by the way."

Barrymore noted how "everybody speaks about Pete Davidson in such a positive way," adding he "has to be a good guy."

"Oh, he is a good guy. A very good guy and he knows how to get in and get out," Stewart replied.

"He's open to ... age is not a thing for him, just saying," Barrymore joked.

Earlier this year, Stewart discussed memes circulating about a romance between herself and Davidson, telling the Daily Mail the comedian was "like a son" to her.

"He is a charming boy who is finding his way," she added.