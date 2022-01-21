Martha Stewart Shares Why She Ended Romance With Anthony Hopkins

Martha Stewart has admitted that she ended her romance with Anthony Hopkins because when she was with him all she could think about was him in one of his most famous roles — as Hannibal Lecter in "Silence of the Lambs."

The 80-year-old TV personality opened up about the split during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," saying that she struggled to separate Hopkins from his character as a serial killer who ate his victims in the 1991 horror thriller. The role may have earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor in 1992, but based on Stewart's story, it also had its repercussions.

"I have a big scary house in Maine that's way by itself on a hundred acres in the forest. I couldn't even imagine taking Anthony Hopkins there," Stewart said. "All I could think of was him eating, you know ..."

Stewart did not reveal when she dated Hopkins, but she did previously speak about their romance, sharing a similar story as to why she called it quits during a 2006 interview with Howard Stern.

"Oh, I loved him, but he was ... scary," she said, according to IMDB. "I was going to invite him up to Maine; I have this beautiful home in Maine ... but then I reconsidered because I saw that movie again."

Stewart added that things may have worked out well for them if she could have overlooked the role Hopkins played in "Silence of the Lambes," but she could not.

"Do you want someone eating your brain while you are sitting in your beautiful dining room in Maine?" she asked, adding, "I would have probably had a very nice relationship with Anthony Hopkins, but I couldn't get past the Lecter thing."

Stewart was married to Andrew Stewart for 29 years before they called it quits in 1987, according to People. They were officially divorced in 1990.

"Getting divorced was a terrible thing for me, because we were the first to divorce in my family," she told the publication. "And that we haven’t spoken since the divorce is even more painful. But I’m very strong, and I’m very motivated to get on with life."