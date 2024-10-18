Martha Stewart: It Was 'Very Easy' to Keep Affair a Secret

Martha Stewart is sharing details of an affair she had during her nearly 30-year marriage to her ex-husband, Andrew Stewart.

The 83-year-old business mogul opened up about her infidelity during a celebration for her 100th book Wednesday with businessman Lee Brian Schrager.

"Maybe can you talk about an affair that happened 30 years ago and you kept it a secret. How's that possible?" Schrager asked.

"Very easy. You have to be circumspect," Martha replied.

Her remarks come days after Stewart confessed she had been unfaithful to her ex-husband in the new Netflix documentary "Martha" by R.J. Cutler.

"Young women, listen to my advice: If you're married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he's a piece of [expletive]," Stewart shares in the doc's trailer that was released last week, according to Page Six. "Get out of that marriage."

A producer then asks, "Didn't you have an affair early on?"

"Yeah, but I don't think Andy ever knew about that," she admits.

The couple got married in 1961 and spent nearly 30 years together. They had their daughter, Alexis Stewart, in 1965, but eventually divorced in 1990.

"Getting divorced was a terrible thing for me, because we were the first to divorce in my family," Stewart told People in 2020. "And that we haven't spoken since the divorce is even more painful. But I'm very strong, and I'm very motivated to get on with life."

The docuseries gives a glimpse into Stewart's life, sharing her story through a series of interviews. It follows her journey from starting out as a teenage model to becoming one of the most influential figures in media and the first self-made female billionaire in the U.S. by 1999. It also shows how she worked to rebuild her reputation after serving time for insider trading in 2004.

"The cookie-cutter house and the cookie-cutter life, that was not for me," she said. "I could've just been a miserable, has-been housewife, but I didn't let that happen to myself."