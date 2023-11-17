Martha Stewart Reveals She's Canceled Her Thanksgiving Dinner

Martha Stewart has canceled Thanksgiving this year.

The lifestyle mogul, 82, may be the queen of hosting a Turkey Day meal, but this year there has been a change of plans, as she revealed during Thursday's episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

"I gave up Thanksgiving. I canceled," Stewart said, accoridng to People. "Nine guests canceled because somebody got sick. So ... I called up my chef friend and I said, 'We’re not doing Thanksgiving.'"

Her decision was further motivated by the fact that she had already prepared several meals ahead of the holiday.

"I’ve also cooked 14 turkeys already for my TV show, and I still have to [cook] one more turkey on the Today show," she explained. "So forget it."

Asked by host Kelly Clarkson whether she was "all turkeyed out," Stewart agreed, "I am turkeyed out."

She will however still be indulging in delicious meals, as she also revealed her plans to hop from home to home to taste test food.

Clarkson pointed out that "those friends must be so stressed out," to which Stewart replied jokingly, "Oh, I hope so."

"If you were coming to my house, I would for sure lie and say I cooked it and have somebody else do it," Clarkson added.

During last year's Thanksgiving, Stewart shared her array of decorative turkeys, presenting various types and sizes in two Instagram posts along with a range of materials used in their creation.

"My thanksgiving decorations were basically all about the bird!" she wrote alongside one post. "112 at last count! glass, wood, gilded, golden, metal, composite, porcelain etc etc fun for kids to count. keeps each busy for at least twenty minutes!"

Stewart's friend, designer Christopher Spitzmiller, joined her 2022 celebration at her farm, posting several photos and videos showcasing the event.

"Today we had the best Thanksgiving ever," he wrote alongside his post. "Many thanks to @marthastewart48 for including us in the festivities, and for her continued friendship."

Spitzmiller also praised the food, saying, "Every single dish was delicious and to watch Martha make the gravy was a special treat. I had the honor of carving the turkey and it was a magical day all around. So much to be thankful for."