Martha Stewart Latest Critic of Work-From-Home Mindset

Tuesday, 06 June 2023 09:41 PM EDT

Martha Stewart is the latest personality to join the chorus singing out against remote work, i.e. "work from home."

As reported by CNN on Tuesday, the author, TV personality and entrepreneur just gave an interview slamming hybrid work culture, which gained steam as a result of lockdowns and social distancing during the pandemic and remains a hot-button issue to this day.

In the interview, with the magazine Footwear News, Stewart insisted that people cannot “possibly get everything done working three days a week in the office and two days remotely.”

As CNN noted, the pointed remarks come as more and more managers and clamoring for an end to the work-from-home mindset.

Stewart drew cautionary parallels between the U.S. and France: “Look at the success of France with their stupid … you know, off for August, blah blah blah. That’s not a very thriving country. Should America go down the drain because people don’t want to go back to work?”

In recent months, the CEOs of many major financial institutions have asked some employees to return to work five days a week. Further, CNN noted, Twitter owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk branded the notion of working from home “morally wrong.”

