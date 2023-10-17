Mark Goddard, 'Lost in Space' Star, Dies at 87

Mark Goddard, best known for his role as Major Don West on the CBS series "Lost in Space," has died at age 87.

The actor died on Oct. 10 due to pulmonary fibrosis, his wife Evelyn Pezzulich confirmed in a Facebook post. Goddard had initially been hospitalized for pneumonia, and was subsequently moved to a rehabilitation center where late-stage pulmonary fibrosis was diagnosed by doctors.

"His children and I had the chance to express our love and say our goodbyes," Pezzulich said. "I’ll never know how I deserved to spend 33 years with such a loving, gentle, handsome man who made me laugh so often."

Goddard’s "Lost in Space" costar Bill Mumy paid tribute to the star in a statement to Facebook, describing him as a "truly beloved friend and brother to me for 59 years."

"I knew this was coming for the past few months," he wrote. "Shortly after a great phone chat he and I had on his 87th birthday in late July, I became aware that I would most likely never see or speak with him again. The last words we exchanged were ‘I love you.'"

Created and produced by Irwin Allen, "Lost in Space" had a three-season run with a total of 83 episodes from 1965 to 1968.

The show centered around the Robinson family, pioneers in space aboard the Jupiter 2, which was under the command of Mark Goddard's character, Major Don West, as Variety noted.

"Mark was a truly fine actor. Naturally gifted as well as trained. I know he sometimes felt constricted by the campy frame that ‘LIS’ constrained him within, but he also embraced and loved it," Mumy added in his statement.

Born as Charles Harvey on July 24, 1936, in the coastal town of Scituate, Massachusetts, Goddard began his acting journey after leaving Holy Cross College in 1958 during his junior year.

He went on to study at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and relocated to Hollywood in 1959. There he took roles in projects such as "The Rifleman" and the TV movie "Woman on the Run" with Joan Crawford, and continued with roles in "Johnny Ringo" and "The Detectives" for Four Star Television before joining the cast of "Lost in Space."

During his time on "Lost in Space," he also appeared in films such as "The Monkey’s Uncle" and "A Rage to Live" in 1965, and "The Love-Ins" in 1967.

After the show's conclusion, he ventured into soap operas, including "One Life to Live" and "General Hospital," and was featured in the 1977 film "Blue Sunshine."

Following the completion of a master's degree, Goddard dedicated over two decades to teaching children with special educational needs in Massachusetts.