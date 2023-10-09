×
Tags: michael chiarello | dead | allergic reaction

Food Network Star Michael Chiarello Dies After Allergic Reaction

Monday, 09 October 2023 11:59 AM EDT

Celebrity chef and former Food Network star Michael Chiarello has died at age 61.

Chiarello was being treated for an acute allergy, which led to anaphylactic shock at Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, California. He died there on Saturday, his company Gruppo Chiarello announced in a statement to Variety.

"We deeply mourn the loss of our beloved patriarch Michael. His culinary brilliance, boundless creativity, and unwavering commitment to family were at the core of his being. He brought people together through the joy of shared meals, fostering lasting memories around the table," the Chiarello family shared in a statement.

"As we navigate this profound loss, we hold dear the moments we cherished with him, both in his kitchens and in our hearts," the statement continued. "His legacy will forever live on in the love he poured into every dish and the passion he instilled in all of us to savor life’s flavors."

For a decade, Chiarello was the host of programs on PBS, Food Network, Fine Living, and Cooking Channel, and he also made appearances as a guest chef on "Today" and "The View." His cooking show, "Easy Entertaining With Michael Chiarello" on the Food Network, received an Emmy and ran for 10 seasons.

Further, Chiarello took on the role of a judge on Bravo's "Top Chef" and "Top Chef Masters," and in 2011, he competed in Food Network's "Next Iron Chef."

Born on Jan. 26, 1962, in Red Bluff, California, Chiarello launched his first restaurant, Tra Vigne, in Napa Valley in 1987, and subsequently established eateries like Bottega, Ottimo, and Coqueta.

In 1999, he expanded into winemaking, founding Chiarello Family Vineyards.

"Food & Wine" magazine honored Chiarello as Chef of the Year in 1985, and in 1995, he was recognized with the Chef of the Year award from the Culinary Institute of America.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Monday, 09 October 2023 11:59 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

