Suzanne Somers Dead at 76 of Breast Cancer

"Three's Company" star and entrepreneur Suzanne Somers died early Sunday morning, losing her second battle with breast cancer just one day before she was to celebrate her 77th birthday with family and friends.

“Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years," her longtime publicist R. Couri Hay confirmed to The New York Post's Page 6. "Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family.”

The star's family had been planning to gather on her 77th birthday Monday but "instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly. A private family burial will take place this week, with a memorial to follow next month," Hay said.

Friends of Somers said her husband, Alan Hamel, to whom she'd been married for 46 years, was at her side when she died.

"She died in her new ‘all-green home’ in Palm Springs, in her sleep with her loving husband by her side," they commented.

Another source said Hamel had given his wife an early birthday present, gifting her with a "handwritten love poem wrapped in her favorite pink peonies."

Somers had told People, in an interview published Sunday, that she was planning to be with her "nearest and dearest" on her birthday Monday and that she has asked for "copious amounts of cake. I really love cake."

She was diagnosed with a second bout of breast cancer over the summer, her husband told People.

"Suzanne and I just returned home from the Midwest where Suzanne had six weeks of intensive physical therapy," he said. "Even after our five decades together, I still marvel at Suzanne’s amazing determination and commitment."

She revealed on Instagram in July that her breast cancer had returned, several years after her first diagnosis in 2000.

"As you know, I had breast cancer two decades ago, and every now and then it pops up again, and I continue to bat it down," she wrote. "I have used the best alternative and conventional treatments to combat it. This is not new territory for me. I know how to put on my battle gear and I’m a fighter."