Mama June's Boyfriend Sentenced to 16 Months in Drug Case

Mama June Shannon’s boyfriend, Geno Doak, has been sentenced to 16 months in Macon Community Corrections after entering a plea agreement for his Alabama drug case, it has emerged.

The reality TV star was arrested in 2019, following a domestic dispute with Mama June, and charged a week later for felony possession of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia, according to Page Six. The paraphernalia charge was dismissed as part of his plea deal.

Although Doak will now be registered as an inmate, he won't be incarcerated but instead have to abide by strict rules, according to TMZ. If any of these stipulations are violated, he can then face jail time. Once he has served the 16 months, Doak will be placed on probation for two years and will also be required to complete substance abuse evaluation and treatment.

Mama June was also slapped with drug charges to which she pled not guilty in October 2019. The "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" star was sentenced to 100 hours of community service and, in order to avoid jail time, agreed to several provisions including remaining sober — a stipulation which she adhered to.

Earlier this year, Mama June spoke about her drug habit, and getting clean, in an interview with Access Hollywood.

"I was around drugs all my life, my brother-in-law had gotten busted several times for selling dope, my sisters have had pill addictions after surgery, so addiction does run in my family," she said. "When I was 20 years old, I went from nothing and started using meth — as it was known back in the day, crank."

Mama June's first attempt at getting sober came in 2015, when she went "cold turkey," but she relapsed. After her arrest, she embarked upon her second effort to get clean and although she is now approaching nearly two years of sobriety, her final year of addiction has taken its toll on her family and finances.

"[My] bank accounts [were] overdrawn tens of thousands of dollars," she said. "I would say the last year of our addiction, [we spent] probably a good $900,000."

Mama June said that she entered rehab with "a dollar 75 to my name" and "came out with nothing."

Mama June previously also admitted that her addiction forced her to sell her house and belongings. She made the confession during a 2020 episode "Mama June: Family Crisis."

"The only reason I sold the house … we was dead f***ing broke," she said, according to Fox News. "Because, you know, at that point we was doing quite a bit. I mean, it was a couple ounces a day."

June's relationship with her daughters grew strained and she lost custody of her daughter, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson. Now she is doing what she can to make it up to her family and to regain their confidence, according to People.

"I want to say that I'm sorry," June said in a previous episode of "Mama June: Road to Redemption," "but I need to show that I'm sorry."

