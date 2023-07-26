Madison Beer Slams Body Shamer

Madison Beer lashed out at a body shamer who suggested she lose weight because she was "getting fatter."

The "Reckless" singer on Sunday posted photos of herself wearing a short white dress on Instagram, prompting a response from a male follower.

"hey madison i've noticed that ur legs and arms are getting fatter..." the troll wrote, according to a screenshot captured by Pop Base. "please do some cardio because we men only like skinny girls," the commenter continued. "ur face is already perfect, but please we love a thin-waisted girl."

Beer, 24, responded by writing: "i wouldn't touch you with a ten foot pole if you paid me a million dollars."

While the commenter eventually deleted the post, Beer's fans rallied.

"That so called "fan" fat shaming her when she's thin asf needs help. It's always the actual overweight people who criticize others because they aren't happy with themselves," wrote one follower.

"Can't believe some dudes feel they have the right to comment on someone else's appearance," another fan wrote.

"Really you looking very beautiful," another added.

Previously, after her private nude photos and videos were leaked online, Beer urged people to stop "shaming women." She shared her "traumatic experience" and called for more respect and empathy on social media.

"you should not feel shame," Beer wrote to herself on Twitter in March 2020, according to Page Six. "you were exploring your sexuality, you were learning. you should not feel like you did something wrong. shame on those who betrayed your trust & SHAME ON THOSE WHO SHAMED YOU."

Earlier this year, during an appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Beer expressed feeling "unsafe" and "scared" after the leak.

"It was so, so hard for so long, and I felt like the whole world had seen the video, and this is also the beginning of having real trigger-able PTSD from the situation," she said, according to Page Six.