Ariana Grande Addresses 'Concerns' About Her Body

Grammy-winning singer Ariana Grande addressed concerns about her weight while speaking out about body shaming.

Taking to TikTok Tuesday, she talked about her mental and physical health.

"I don't do this often. I don't like it. I'm not good at it. But I just wanted to address your concerns about my body, and talk a little bit about what it means to be a person with a body and to be seen and to be paid such close attention to," she said.

"There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful. And personally, for me, the body that you've been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body. I was on a lot of anti-depressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy, but that, in fact, wasn't my healthy."

Grande, 29, said she shouldn't have to address her health issues, but by doing so, "something good might come" from being open and vulnerable.

"Healthy can look different," she said.

"The second thing is you never know what someone is going through, so even if you're coming from a loving place or a caring place, that person probably is working on it or has a support system that they're working on it with. You never know, so be gentle with each other and yourselves."

Grande is currently working on the film adaptation of the Broadway musical hit, "Wicked." In an Instagram post, she reflected on her personal development while filming.

"To be transforming and healing parts of me that I never knew needed it. Or maybe did. Forgive me for this most Cancerian, rambly post," she wrote.