Selena Gomez Hits Back at Body Shamers: I'm Not a Model

Selena Gomez has harsh words for those who body shame.

In a TikTok livestream, the 30-year-old singer shared what she thought about people who were not supportive or understanding of how her body had changed due to the lupus medication she was taking.

"Not a model, never will be. And I think they're awesome, mind you. I'm just definitely not that," she said, according to People. "I just wanted to tell you I love you guys, and thanks for supporting me and understanding. And if not, go away, 'cause honestly I don't believe in shaming people [their bodies] or anything."

During her livestream, Gomez explained that her weight fluctuates according to her medication.

"[When I'm taking it, I] tend to hold a lot of water weight, and that happens very normally. When I'm off of it, I tend to lose weight," she explained. "I just wanted to say and encourage anyone out there who feels any sort of shame for exactly what they're going through, and no one knows the real story."

Gomez continued, "I just want people to know that you're beautiful, and you're wonderful. Yeah, we have days where maybe we feel like s**t, but I would rather be healthy and take care of myself. My medications are important, and I believe that they're what helps me."

This is not the first time Gomez has opened up about body shaming. In a 2019 appearance on the "Giving Back Generation" podcast, she said the criticism of her weight prompted her to dramatically reduce her time on social media.

"I'm very happy with living my life and being present," she told Giving Back Generation, according to E! News. "Because that's it. Similar to me posting a photo and walking away; for me that's it. I will do a red carpet, I will do whatever; I don't need to see it; I participated; I felt wonderful and that's where the extent of it is. I don't care to expose myself to everyone and hear what they have to say."