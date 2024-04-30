Anne Hathaway Reveals She's 5 Years Sober

Anne Hathaway has revealed a milestone she is proud to be celebrating — five years of sobriety.

The Oscar winner opened up about being sober in an interview with The New York Times while discussing her 40th birthday and her thoughts on "middle age."

"There are so many other things I identify as milestones. I don't normally talk about it, but I am over five years sober," she said. "That feels like a milestone to me. Forty feels like a gift. The fact of the matter is I hesitate at calling things 'middle age' simply because I can be a semantic stickler and I could get hit by a car later today. We don't know if this is middle age. We don't know anything."

Hathaway previously spoke about her sobriety back in 2019, during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," saying that she had decided to stop drinking for 18 years the previous October.

"I'm gonna stop drinking while my son's living in my house," she said, according to Entertainment Tonight. "I don't totally love the way I [drink] and he's getting to an age where he really does need me all the time in the mornings... I did one school run one day where I dropped him off at school, I wasn't driving, but I was hungover and that was enough for me. I didn't love that one."

Hathaway and husband Adam Shulman were at the time parents to son Jonathan. They later welcomed their second son, Jack, in 2019.

Speaking with Modern Luxury, Hathaway clarified that she did not have a drinking problem but chose sobriety due to the after-effects of alcohol.

"I didn't put [a drink] down because my drinking was a problem; I put it down because the way I drink leads me to have hangovers and those were the problem. My last hangover lasted for five days," she said.

"When I'm at a stage in my life where there is enough space for me to have a hangover, I'll start drinking again, but that won't be until my kid is out of the house," she added.