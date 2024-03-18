Suzanne Somers Saluted by 'Step by Step' Co-stars

The late actor Suzanne Somers was saluted by her former "Step by Step" co-stars over the weekend.

Stars including Patrick Duffy, Staci Keanan, Angela Watson, Christine Lakin, Christopher Castile, Jason Marsden, and Sasha Mitchell reunited for the first time in years at the ’90s Con at the Connecticut Convention Center.

The actors shared their experiences with Somers during their time on the beloved family sitcom, which aired for seven seasons from 1991-98.

"Suzanne gave the most beautiful, thoughtful gifts and she was a person of immense style and glamour in her real life, and I will never forget [that] and I still have them," Keanan said, according to People, noting that one of her gifts included a pair of Prada tights. "[It was] so sweet. She will be missed."

Lakin recalled how Somers gave her professional hope and inspiration.

"Growing up with her and watching her as a woman, as a businesswoman, as someone who was a huge star who had a bright light, who was so gorgeous, who was also so down to earth and someone I just really admired," Lakin said. "She was someone that made me think as a young female in Hollywood, you can be kind and you can be generous and you can be successful, and all of those things don't have to be mutually exclusive."

Watson also shared her memories of Somers.

"For me, it was being able to do the mother-daughter reunion pageant where we tap dance together and sang. ... That was so amazing. Like, the highlight of my career," Watson said.

Somers, best known for her role as Chrissy Snow on "Three's Company," died Oct. 15 from breast cancer. She was in the presence of her husband Alan Hamel, her son Bruce Somers, and other family members when she died one day before her 77th birthday.