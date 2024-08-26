Loretta Lynn's Granddaughter Dead After 'Difficult Health Battle'

Loretta Lynn's eldest granddaughter, Lynn Massey, has died after a long health battle.

The news was announced Saturday by the official Instagram account of the late country music legend. Massey was one of Loretta Lynn's 26 grandchildren, according to People magazine.

"Betty Sue's daughter Lynn Massey, Loretta's first grandchild, passed away this week after a long and difficult health battle," the announcement read. "Our family is so grateful for the prayers and love continually shown to us."

Massey's age was not disclosed, but according to AL.com, she was 64 years old. Her mother, Betty Sue, died in 2013 at the age of 64 after a battle with emphysema.

Loretta Lynn, who died at her Tennessee home in October 2022 at the age of 90, was 16 when she became a mother in 1948. She shared six children with her husband, Oliver "Doolittle" Lynn, whom she married at 15. Their children included Clara Marie, Ernest Ray, twins Peggy Jean and Patsy Eileen, Betty Sue, and the late Jack Benny.

Among her grandchildren is Emmy Russell, who appeared on "American Idol" and made it to the series' Hollywood round earlier this year, People reported.

During her TV debut in February, Russell showcased her original song "Skinny," which addresses issues related to weight and eating disorders. Later, she also performed her grandmother's famous song, "Coal Miner's Daughter," on the show.

"She's one of the biggest country music singers of all time, but to me she's just Grandma," Russell said at the time. "I think I am a little timid, and I think it is because I want to own my voice. That's why I want to challenge myself and come out here."

Loretta Lynn's granddaughter Tayla Lynn, also has a career as a singer-songwriter, according to USA Today, which noted that she has toured with Conway Twitty's grandson, Tre Twitty.