'General Hospital' Star Lindsey Pearlman's Cause of Death Revealed

Lindsey Pearlman, former "General Hospital" and "Empire" star, was found dead on Feb. 18 in a vehicle parked at the entrance of Runyon Canyon Park, a popular hiking trail in Hollywood, California, according to People.

On Monday, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner officially ruled her death as a suicide caused by sodium nitrite toxicity.

The report obtained by People also noted that "the presence of non-toxic levels of lorazepam, metoclopramide, and codeine" were found in Pearlman's system.

Pearlman was reported missing on Feb. 13. On Feb. 17 her cousin Savannah Pearlman tweeted that the star's phone was last pinged on Sunset Blvd., near where her body was located. The following day, Savannah Pearlman posted a tweet asking if any of her followers knew where her cousin may go "during a mental health crises (parks, hiking, ocean, etc)."

On Feb. 19 she announced Lindsey's death.

"I'm deeply sad to report that they have found Lindsey, and it was too late," she wrote in a Twitter thread before noting that the actor's sister requested they share the National Suicide Hotline: 1-800-273-8255, adding, "Please know that you are never truly alone."

Pearlman had roles in several TV series including "Sneaky Pete" and "American Housewife," as well a recurring role in Urbanflix's "Vicious." She also had extensive experience in theater in Chicago, her hometown.

In the days after her death, tributes from friends and people Pearlman had worked with flooded social media.

"Lindsey Pearlman was terrific on @GeneralHospital and we are saddened to hear of this tragedy. Our hearts go out to her family and friends," Frank Valentini, who is the executive producer of "General Hospital" tweeted.

"Our community lost Lindsey Pearlman. She was hilarious, goofy AF, stunning, and ridiculously gifted. Just talked to her two weeks ago. It feels surreal that she is gone," actress Danielle Pinnock wrote.

Actor Lynn Chen posted a photo of Pearlman on Twitter and added: "This is how I will remember Lindsey Pearlman. Effortlessly beautiful and talented. Hilarious. Compassionate. Unapologetic. She lit up every room. She listened intently on stage and off."