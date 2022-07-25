'Godfather' Actor James Caan's Cause of Death Revealed

"Godfather" star James Caan's cause of death has been revealed.

The actor died on July 6 from a heart attack and coronary artery disease at age 82, according to his death certificate obtained by TMZ. He also suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, also known as COPD, as well as congestive heart failure, the documents state.

His death was announced in a statement on his official Twitter account.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6," the statement read. "The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

Caan's manager, Matt DelPiano also confirmed the star's death in a statement, saying he was proud to have worked with him.

"Jimmy was one of the greatest. Not only was he one of the best actors our business has ever seen, he was funny, loyal, caring, and beloved," he said. "Our relationship was always friendship before business. I will miss him dearly and am proud to have worked with him all these years."

Caan's career spanned six decades and included notable roles in "The Godfather" (1972), "Misery" (1990), and "Elf" (2003), People reported. He also appeared in "Brian's Song" (1971), "Cinderella Liberty" (1973), "The Gambler" (1974), and "Rollerball" (1975), along with later performances in 1990's "Dick Tracy" as well as "Bottle Rocket" and "Eraser," both released in 1996.

Caan was also known for appearances on television, with arguably his most memorable role being that of Ed Deline in the dramedy series "Las Vegas," which ran from 2003 to 2008.

Married and divorced four times, Caan had a daughter, Tara, and sons Scott, Alexander, James, and Jacob.