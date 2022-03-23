'Walking Dead' Actor Moseley's Autopsy Manner of Death Remains 'Undetermined'

Moses J. Moseley's autopsy results have been released and while the cause of death has been confirmed as a gunshot to the head, the manner of death remains "undetermined."

The "Walking Dead" actor, who played a recurring Zombie character, died at age 31 at the end of January. A TMZ report revealed that police investigating his death suspected it was a suicide. The star's body was found shortly after he was reported missing by his family, according to the outlet.

On Monday Moseley's cause of death was released and although his manner of death is clear, a definitive ruling on whether he killed himself on purpose or accident cannot be made at this time, the Henry County, Georgia, Coroner's autopsy report obtained by People noted.

"At the time this report is issued, the information available does not establish suicidal intent," the examining doctor Rachel Geller, M.D. wrote, adding in the closing comments that although Moseley's manner of death is undetermined, "if more information becomes available, this case may be revisited."

The report further notes that Moseley tested negative for drugs and alcohol in his system and was in otherwise good health.

Shortly after news of his death was confirmed, Moseley's sister, Teerea Kimbro, told TMZ she believed he was kidnapped and murdered.

According to the outlet, police said they discovered his body in his car with the doors locked, a gun in his lap and a facial bullet wound. Kimbro said that what aroused suspicion was that Moseley had a taping scheduled days before his body was discovered, which he did not attend. This was out of character as she said Moseley would never miss a taping and loved the direction his career was heading and he had big plans.

"Everyone loved Moses," Moseley's rep, Tabatha Minchew, said in a statement to Fox News. "He never met a stranger. He loved his fans as much as his family and friends. He was always excited to get auditions and work."

Minchew added: "He was a great friend for 10 years or more. He was the kind of person who you could call in the middle of the night if you needed to talk or needed anything. He will be deeply missed by so many, his friends, family, costars and fans."