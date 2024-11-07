Liam Payne's Body Flown Back to UK

Liam Payne's body was returned to the United Kingdom on Wednesday in preparation for his funeral.

The former One Direction band member's body, which had been in Argentina following his death at 31 on Oct. 16, was returned to the U.K. upon completion of toxicology tests. His father, Geoff Payne, along with the singer’s longtime bodyguard, who had been in Argentina since Payne's death, were present to bring his remains home, the New York Post reported.

Local media reported that Payne's coffin was on a Wednesday flight bound for the U.K. A security source told Page Six that his body had been cleared from the judicial morgue earlier in the week.

Payne died instantly after suffering fatal internal and external injuries when he fell from a hotel balcony in Argentina. Experts later told the Post that he seemed to be unconscious as he fell to the courtyard below.

Toxicology tests revealed that Payne's bloodstream contained a mix of substances, including pink cocaine (Tusi), which is a blend of methamphetamine, ketamine, and ecstasy, as well as benzodiazepine, crack, and cocaine, according to reports.

Authorities also discovered a makeshift aluminum pipe nearby, likely used for taking the drugs. Medical experts confirmed that Payne suffered "a cranial fracture and extremely serious injuries that led to his immediate death."

Photos purportedly taken from inside Payne's hotel room published by local media showed snowlike powder left on a table and a smashed-in TV screen. Police also discovered a blister pack of clonazepam, a central nervous system depressant, and over-the-counter medications scattered among Payne's belongings. Shortly before Payne's death, the hotel manager called 911 to report a guest acting aggressively and under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Shortly after his death, Payne’s family released a statement saying, "Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul."

They added, "We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.