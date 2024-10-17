WATCH TV LIVE

Report: Liam Payne Was 'Trashing Room' Before Fatal Hotel Fall

By    |   Thursday, 17 October 2024 11:08 AM EDT

New details of a 911 call made shortly before Liam Payne's death have emerged.

BBC has revealed transcripts of the call made by a hotel worker shortly before the 31-year-old singer fell multiple stories at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday. 

According to the call, a guest believed to be Payne had taken "too many drugs and alcohol" and was "trashing the entire room."

The caller expressed concerns that Payne's life "may be in danger" because he "is in a room with a balcony." According to the transcripts, the former One Direction star had been there for "two or three days."

The call was placed at 5:01 p.m. local time, several minutes before Payne's death, according to local outlet La Nacion, which also published transcripts of a 911 call.

A person on the other end of the line confirmed that SAME (Buenos Aires' public emergency medical services system) was on its way.

Local police told People that they are investigating the circumstances of Payne's death and that an autopsy will be conducted.

Alberto Crescenti, the head of SAME, explained in a statement that Payne fell into the hotel's internal courtyard at around 5:11 p.m. local time.

The capital police said they were called to the hotel, where they were notified of an "aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol."

The hotel manager said he heard a loud noise at the back of the hotel, and when police arrived, they found that a man had fallen over the balcony of his room, the statement said.

Payne had been in Argentina since at least early October. He attended a concert by his former One Direction bandmate, Niall Horan, at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires on Oct. 2, along with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment.

Thursday, 17 October 2024 11:08 AM
