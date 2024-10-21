Liam Payne's Ex Shares His Final Message

Liam Payne's ex-girlfriend revealed a message she received from him weeks before his death.

Danielle Peazer met Payne when he competed in "The X Factor," while she was a backup dancer on the show in 2010, according to People. They went dated for over two years. Peazer took to Instagram on Sunday to remember the late One Direction star, who died Wednesday at 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina, and shared his final message to her.

"Receiving a message from you a couple of weeks ago expressing your happiness for the love I found with Sonny and Mia is something I'll cherish forever," she wrote, referring to her partner, Sonny Jay, and their daughter, Mia.

Elsewhere in her message, Peazer wrote that Payne's death "still doesn't feel real."

"Despite being aware of your struggles over the years, I hoped and prayed that this day would never come. But now we're all facing the reality of living a life without your presence," she wrote.

"It's common at times like this for people to say 'I hope he knew how much I cared about him' but I know that you knew how I felt, it was one thing we were really good at - being brutally honest with our feelings for each other, whether the other wanted to hear it or not."

Peazer admitted that they had their differences while they were dating.

"You could also wind me up so much and I probably annoyed the hell out of you sometimes too," she wrote. "It was something we learned to accept of each other over 14 years, we could disagree on so many things yet still look out for each other in times of need and laugh about our disagreements and petty behavior 10 mins later.

"Our relationship may have ended back in 2013, but that seemed to be just the start of our story. The things we went through and experienced from then all the way until last year could be described as unique to some and misunderstood by others, but I think deep down we always knew we'd have some sort of connection forever, no matter where our individual lives took us."

She added: "It took a little longer for you to figure out the person you wanted to be in order to be your happiest, but whilst most of us have our teens and twenties to learn about ourselves, you spent those years giving more to the world than you ever needed to. I wish you knew that you were always more than enough for this world without having to search for a role to play just to please others."

Peazer went on to thank Payne for "teaching me about the importance of setting boundaries, and that I should always protect my heart."

Concluding her post, she added, "I'm sorry your story didn't end differently, and I'm sorry you didn't ever get to share more of your magic with the world," she finished the heartfelt letter, signing it: "Rest easy my friend."