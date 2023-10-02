'DWTS' Judge Len Goodman's Cause Of Death Was Cancer

Len Goodman's cause of death has been revealed several months after his death.

The late "Dancing With the Stars" judge died from prostate cancer after it spread to his bones, according to his death certificate cited by the Daily Express.

Goodman died in April at age 78 while surrounded by his family in a hospice in Kent, U.K., Page Six reported.

The news was confirmed by his agent Jackie Gill, who said that Goodman was "a much-loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all those who knew him."

Goodman had previously spoken openly about his health issues, revealing that he underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumor from his prostate gland in 2009, and had skin cancer removed from his forehead in 2019. He urged others to "get checked up every year."

"Medicine is [so advanced] now that if you do get something, then hopefully they can catch it early and you have a good chance," he previously said, according to Page Six.

Goodman started out as a judge on the British show "Strictly Come Dancing" in 2004, where he remained for 12 years. He also began judging "Dancing With the Stars" in the U.S. when it first began in 2005. In November 2022, Goodman announced his retirement from the show.

"I've been with the show since it started in 2005 and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show but I've decided I want to spend more time with my children and family," he said at the time.

"I cannot thank enough the family of 'Dancing with the Stars,'" he added. "It has been such a wonderful experience for me."

He was remembered in the Season 32 premiere last week, the first episode since his death, during which it was revealed that the mirrorball trophy has been renamed the "Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy" in his honor.