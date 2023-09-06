'Price Is Right' Host Bob Barker Died of Alzheimer's

Bob Barker's cause of death has been revealed.

The beloved host of "The Price Is Right" died as a result of Alzheimer's Disease late last month at age 99 in his Hollywood Hills home, according to a death certificate obtained by People.

It is unclear when Barker had been diagnosed, but according to the document, he had been living with the disease for "years," though the specific time of diagnosis was not provided.

Further, hypertension (high blood pressure), hypothyroidism and hyperlipidemia (high cholesterol) were also listed on the certificate as "other significant conditions" that contributed to Barker's death.

Barker, born on Dec. 12, 1923, in Darrington, Washington, began his career in radio. In 1956, he was hired to host a TV version of the radio quiz show "Truth or Consequences" on NBC, and stayed with the program until 1975.

Even before his stint on that show wrapped up, Barker began hosting "The Price Is Right" on CBS. He remained on the show for over three decades, from 1972 to 2007, and won 19 Daytime Emmy awards.

Barker was known for pro-animal causes and campaigned for them into his 90s. He gave millions of dollars to pro-animal causes, including donating $5 million for a 1,200-ton ship named the Bob Barker that was operated by the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society to stop Japanese whaling ships from killing whales off Antarctica.

"I am so proud of the trailblazing work Barker, and I did together to expose the cruelty to animals in the entertainment industry and including working to improve the plight of abused and exploited animals in the United States and internationally," Barker's girlfriend, Nancy Burnet, said at the time of his death, according to People. "We were great friends over these 40 yrs. He will be missed."

CBS, where Barker hosted "The Price Is Right," also honored him with a primetime tribute on Thursday.

"Most people remember Bob from the 35 years he spent hosting The Price Is Right," current "Price Is Right" host Drew Carey said at the beginning of the special, according to People. "So it's easy to forget that for 18 years, he was a fixture in America's living rooms for Truth or Consequences, a radio host before that, and a naval aviator during World War II. We'll also remember Bob for his tireless work on behalf of all animals from whales and elephants to the cats and dogs who reminded everybody at the end of the show to get spayed or neutered."

Reuters contributed to this report.