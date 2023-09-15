'NYPD Blue' Star Majors Died From Fentanyl Overdose

Former child star Austin Majors, known for his seven-season run on "NYPD Blue," died from an accidental fentanyl overdose.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office determined Majors' cause of death to be fentanyl toxicity, and the manner of death was ruled as accidental, according a Deadline report.

Majors died Feb. 11 at age 27 while living at a homeless living facility in Los Angeles, Variety reported. Days before his death, he appeared in the Los Angeles Daily News when Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass toured the facility Hilda Solis Care First Village, where Majors resided.

In a statement to TMZ, Major's family remembered him as a "loving, artistic, brilliant, and kind human being."

"Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career. He was an active Eagle Scout and graduated Salutatorian in High School. He went on to graduate from USC's School of Cinematic Arts with a passion of directing and music producing," the statement read.

"Austin's younger sister, Kali, says her fondest memories with Austin were growing up on set with him, volunteering at events with 'Kids With a Cause,' and backpacking together. Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson, and nephew that made us proud and we will miss him deeply forever."

Majors rose to prominence in 1999 when he was cast as Theo Sipowicz, the son of Detective Andy Sipowicz (played by Dennis Franz), in "NYPD Blue." Majors also appeared in several television series, including "How I Met Your Mother," "Desperate Housewives," "American Dad!" "Threshold," "NCIS," and "According to Jim."

Majors appeared such films as "An Accidental Christmas," "Christmas in Tinseltown," "Treasure Planet," "The Price of Air," and "The Legend of John Henry."