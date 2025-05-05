Larry David Recalls Asking Paul McCartney, Ever Been Hit in the Face?

Larry David recalled meeting Paul McCartney for the first time and the bizarre question he asked the iconic musician.

Appearing on the "Fly on the Wall" podcast, the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star shared his story about chatting with McCartney during a dinner celebrating the 50th anniversary of "Saturday Night Live" in February.

"I was introduced to Paul McCartney," David told podcast hosts Dana Carvey and David Spade, according to Entertainment Weekly. "I said to him, 'Has anyone ever punched you in the mouth?'"

Carvey was amused.

"Instead of 'Hello. We love all your albums'?" Carvey jokingly asked.

"I said, 'Let me ask you a question. Have you ever been hit in the face with a fist? Has anybody ever punched you?'" David added.

Chiming in, Spade recalled the conversation during the meal.

"You were sitting right next to Paul," he told David. "You were hilarious. He was a good laugher, too. He was into it. I think he likes having these goofball comics around."

David went on to share how McCartney responded to his question.

"There was an incident in his youth when he was like 13 or 14, and somebody headbutted him, he told me," the comedian said.

Last month, David made headlines when he wrote a satirical essay for The New York Times, titled "My Dinner With Adolf," mocking Bill Maher's praise for President Donald Trump during a recent White House visit. Maher has long been a critic of Trump but walked back on his previous remarks, saying on an April 12 episode of "Real Time" that Trump is "gracious" and "more self-aware than he lets on," according to Variety.

"I had been a vocal critic of his on the radio from the beginning, pretty much predicting everything he was going to do on the road to dictatorship," David wrote in his fictitious account. "But eventually, I concluded that hate gets us nowhere. I knew I couldn't change his views, but we need to talk to the other side."

He added: "I joked that I was surprised to see him in a tan suit because if he wore that out, it would be perceived as un-Führer-like. That amused him to no end, and I realized I'd never seen him laugh before. Suddenly he seemed so human.

"Here I was, prepared to meet Hitler, the one I'd seen and heard — the public Hitler. But this private Hitler was a completely different animal. And oddly enough, this one seemed more authentic, like this was the real Hitler. The whole thing had my head spinning."