Larry David: Mom Wrote to Advice Columnist About Me

Larry David, creator of HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm," opened up about discovering a letter his mother wrote to the New York Post advice column expressing concerns about him.

During an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," David said his mother had shared concerns with psychologist Dr. Rose Franzblau about his dislike of people as a child. Reading the letter, which was written by his mother anonymously, it soon became clear to a young David that it was about him, the New York Post reported.

The 76-year-old comedian revealed that his mother regularly followed Franzblau's "Human Relations" advice column, which ran for 25 years until 1976. This piqued his curiosity and led to David occasionally reading the column.

"She wrote a letter to the psychiatrist who had a column in the New York Post, Dr. Franzblau. She wrote a letter to Dr. Franzblau and I read it … and I recognized that this was my mother writing to the psychiatrist," David said on the late-night talk show. "It was my mother, I know it."

In her popular daily column that was featured in various newspapers across the country, Franzblau answered questions about sex, marriage, parenting, and relationships. David's mother, worried about her son's anti-social behavior, sought advice.

"And what really gave it away — 'He doesn't trick-or-treat. He doesn't go out trick-or-treating.' That's me! I didn't trick or treat. I knew it was me," David said.

David admitted he regretted not keeping the newspaper clipping. He also doubled down on his dislike of trick-or-treating, which he told Fallon is "stupid."

"You're dealing with strangers all over the place. Every apartment is a stranger. It's rude to [be] banging on someone's door. It's stupid." he said.

"And at 12 years old, you thought this?" Fallon asked.

"Yeah, I knew that at 12," David replied. "I don't want to see all those people. And then the costume?! The costume! You gotta put a costume on? Come on."