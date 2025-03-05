WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: paul mccartney | joe cocker | rock hall of fame

Paul McCartney: Put Joe Cocker in Rock Hall of Fame

By    |   Wednesday, 05 March 2025 12:56 PM EST

Paul McCartney is campaigning for late rocker Joe Cocker to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year.

The Beatles legend has been circulating a letter to voters, printed on his personal stationary,  to consider Cocker.

"Dear Rock and Rollers," McCartney wrote, according to Parade. "I would like to suggest Mr. Joe Cocker for entry into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame."

McCartney described Cocker as "a great man and a fine singer whose unique style made for some fantastic performances." 

Cocker famously covered the Beatles song "With a Little Help From My Friends," which was produced by Denny Cordell and described as "very imaginative" by McCartney. 

"All the people on the panel will be aware of the great contribution Joe made to the history of Rock and Roll," McCartney wrote. "And whilst he may not have ever lobbied to be in the Hall of Fame, I know he would be extremely happy and grateful to find himself where he deserves to be amongst such illustrious company."

"With a Little Help From My Friends" was co-written by McCartney and John Lennon and performed by Beatles drummer Ringo Starr in the role of fictional character Billy Shears on the band's 1967 album "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band," according to Parade.

And while the Beatles waited until 1978, long after their breakup, to release it as a single, Cocker recorded his own version in 1968, which became a No. 1 hit in the U.K. That same year, he delivered a memorable performance of the song at Woodstock. Two decades later, it gained further recognition as the theme for "The Wonder Years."

McCartney has led a similar campaign, advocating for Foreigner's induction last year, according to Variety. He also supported Peter Frampton, Cher, and Oasis. Foreigner was inducted alongside other legends like Dionne Warwick and Cher.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Paul McCartney is campaigning to get his friend, the late rocker Joe Cocker, inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year.
paul mccartney, joe cocker, rock hall of fame
311
2025-56-05
Wednesday, 05 March 2025 12:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved