Paul McCartney: Put Joe Cocker in Rock Hall of Fame

Paul McCartney is campaigning for late rocker Joe Cocker to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year.

The Beatles legend has been circulating a letter to voters, printed on his personal stationary, to consider Cocker.

"Dear Rock and Rollers," McCartney wrote, according to Parade. "I would like to suggest Mr. Joe Cocker for entry into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame."

McCartney described Cocker as "a great man and a fine singer whose unique style made for some fantastic performances."

Cocker famously covered the Beatles song "With a Little Help From My Friends," which was produced by Denny Cordell and described as "very imaginative" by McCartney.

"All the people on the panel will be aware of the great contribution Joe made to the history of Rock and Roll," McCartney wrote. "And whilst he may not have ever lobbied to be in the Hall of Fame, I know he would be extremely happy and grateful to find himself where he deserves to be amongst such illustrious company."

"With a Little Help From My Friends" was co-written by McCartney and John Lennon and performed by Beatles drummer Ringo Starr in the role of fictional character Billy Shears on the band's 1967 album "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band," according to Parade.

And while the Beatles waited until 1978, long after their breakup, to release it as a single, Cocker recorded his own version in 1968, which became a No. 1 hit in the U.K. That same year, he delivered a memorable performance of the song at Woodstock. Two decades later, it gained further recognition as the theme for "The Wonder Years."

McCartney has led a similar campaign, advocating for Foreigner's induction last year, according to Variety. He also supported Peter Frampton, Cher, and Oasis. Foreigner was inducted alongside other legends like Dionne Warwick and Cher.