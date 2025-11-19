LAPD Source: Singer D4vd Identified as Suspect in Connection With Celeste Rivas' Death

Los Angeles police are examining the involvement of singer David Anthony Burke, known as D4vd, in the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas after her body was found inside his impounded Tesla in September.

The information emerged in details provided to NBC4, which cited multiple law enforcement sources familiar with the case.

Rivas was discovered on Sept. 8 in the front trunk of a black Tesla registered to Burke.

The vehicle had been parked for weeks in a Hollywood Hills neighborhood before receiving a citation for exceeding a three-day parking limit, The Guardian reported.

It was later taken to a Los Angeles tow yard, where employees reported a strong odor coming from the car. A subsequent inspection led workers to the decomposed remains.

According to NBC4, police believe Rivas died in the spring.

Investigators told the outlet they suspect Burke may have played a role in dealing with the remains after Rivas' death.

One Los Angeles Police Department source said the singer has not cooperated with the inquiry.

Rivas was first reported missing in April 2024 from Lake Elsinore, roughly 60 miles southeast of Los Angeles. She was 13 at the time.

Relatives told NBC Los Angeles that she knew Burke and had arranged to see a movie with him shortly before her disappearance. Detectives were also informed that Rivas had a boyfriend named David at that time.

Authorities have not determined a cause of death. In a statement issued in September, the county medical examiner's office said Rivas "appears to have been deceased inside the vehicle for an extended period of time before being found."

The LAPD is treating the case as a homicide.

ABC7 reported that Rivas called home in May 2024 but was not heard from again. Images later circulated online that appeared to show Rivas and Burke together, drawing public attention as concerns about her whereabouts increased.

Residents in the Hollywood Hills told NBC News Los Angeles that the Tesla had been left on their street for more than a month before it was ticketed.

The citation was issued 11 days before the remains were discovered.

Burke and his manager were staying at a nearby rental property in September, according to the landlord, who told SFGate that police later searched the residence as part of the investigation.

Burke, a New York-born performer known for the songs "Romantic Homicide" and "Here With Me," is signed to Darkroom and Interscope.

He was on tour when Rivas' body was found but canceled scheduled dates after authorities confirmed the discovery.

Investigators are continuing to reconstruct Rivas' movements between April and the estimated time of her death, as well as her interactions with Burke and others.

Police are also assessing evidence related to the car's condition, how long it remained parked in the area, and accounts provided by witnesses.