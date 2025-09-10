Decomposed Body Found in Singer D4vd's Impounded Tesla

A dismembered body was discovered inside a Tesla registered to New York-born singer D4vd after the vehicle was towed to a Los Angeles impound lot, police confirmed this week.

Workers at the Hollywood facility reported a strong odor coming from the 2023 Tesla on Monday afternoon, prompting officers to search the vehicle, the New York Post reported. Inside the car's front trunk, authorities found human remains sealed in bags. Due to advanced decomposition and the condition of the body, investigators said identification could take time.

The vehicle is registered to 20-year-old David Anthony Burke, known professionally as D4vd, the Queens-born artist behind the hit songs "Romantic Homicide" and "Here With Me," ABC7 reported. The car, which carried Texas license plates, had been reported abandoned in the Hollywood Hills about five days earlier before being removed by a tow truck, officials said.

Representatives for the musician confirmed to NBC News Los Angeles that he is cooperating with law enforcement. Police have not indicated any direct connection between the artist and the remains found in the vehicle.

In the days leading up to the discovery, D4vd remained active on social media, posting regularly to his more than 2 million Instagram followers. He performed at Chicago's Salt Shed on Saturday with a Los Angeles concert planned later this month as part of his world tour.

Authorities have not released further details about how the remains came to be in the Tesla or whether any suspects have been identified. The Los Angeles Police Department has stated that the investigation is ongoing and that forensic analysis will be necessary to determine the victim's identity.

D4vd, who has amassed billions of streams on Spotify, rose to prominence in 2022 with the viral success of "Romantic Homicide." He released his second studio album, "Withered," earlier this year.

As of Tuesday, no arrests had been made in connection with the case. Officials said more information would be released once the coroner completes an examination of the remains.