Lana Del Rey Marries Wildlife Tour Guide Jeremy Dufrene

Singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey married wildlife tour guide Jeremy Dufrene, according to multiple reports.

The wedding took place Thursday at Arthur's Airboat Tours docks in Louisiana, where Dufrene works as a captain, according to E! News.

The couple gained attention in recent weeks when they were spotted cozying up at the Reading Festival in England, but they have known each other for years. In 2019, Del Rey shared a photo of her riding on a boat with Dufrene.

In May she alluded to their relationship by referring to Dufrene as her "guy" in an Instagram post that featured a photo of the singer and her two siblings.

"Family w my guy @jeremy.dufrene @codyjay," she wrote.

Previously, Lana has been in relationships with Kassidy rocker Barrie-James O'Neill, photographer Francesco Carrozzini, and Live PD analyst Sean "Sticks" Larkin. In 2020, she got engaged to country singer Clayton Johnson, but they ended their relationship the following year.

After that, she was rumored to be dating artist-manager Evan Winiker and Jack Donoghue from the band Salem before her romance with Dufrene — a father of three who "decided life at a chemical plant working seven days a week and shrimping on vacation days was not his calling," according to his profile on the Arthur's Airboat Tours website.

"After a little convincing by his family, he ot his captain's license and started running tours," his bio read. "He quickly realized that this was a great fit and he has never thought of going back to his previous career at the plant. Jeremy's a great airboat captain and loves interacting with wildlife and customers."

In 2015, Glen Powell posted a photo of himself on an airboat with Dufrene on Instagram.

"J-Bone and G-Trash. We're both single and ready to mingle. Find us on the swamp or at the Daiquiris To-Go place next door or on Craigslist Personals. Sorry for partying. (Not sorry)," he wrote.