Actor Leah Remini Announces Divorce From Husband

Actor Leah Remini and her husband Angelo Pagán are going their separate ways and say they are keeping "a positive outlook."

The former couple announced the split after 28 years together and 21 years of marriage, in a statement on X on Thursday.

"This decision came after a lot of thought and care, and as hard as divorce is, we are approaching this with a positive outlook because we know it's what's best for us," they wrote.

Remini, who starred in "The King of Queens," and Pagán share 20-year-old daughter Sofia. They said they were "sad" that their marriage had ended but noted, "We are proud of how we have worked through this together."

"We've got some figuring out to do as we continue to move forward into our new normal—together still in many ways, and apart in some new ones," they continued. "But here's the thing: we've been best friends for so many years. We are still celebrating holidays together, watching our favorite TV shows together, and gathering as a family."

They added: "We hope our journey can inspire others to see that relationships—whether they change or end—aren't failures."

Remini and Pagán also spoke candidly about what led to the split.

"To put it simply, we both changed, as people do, and we got used to playing roles that didn't fit us anymore," they said in their statement. "After a lot of effort and consideration, we've decided to take this step, which reflects who we are today. Our bond is still strong—it's just evolved into something different.

"We think a marriage that lasted this long and created so many beautiful memories, especially raising our incredible daughter, is something to celebrate. From our perspective, this marriage was a huge success. And now, we're looking forward to creating even more cherished moments—just in a different way."

Remini and Pagán, who had three sons from a prior relationship, first crossed paths in 1996. They married in a Las Vegas ceremony in 2003, E! News noted.