Britney Spears Iconic Hit 'Toxic' Almost Went to Kylie Minogue

Wednesday, 23 October 2024 11:58 AM EDT

Kylie Minogue has revealed that she almost recorded one of Britney Spears' iconic hit songs, but decided to give it a pass.

Speaking during an appearance on "Audacy Check," the singer, 56, shared that she was the first choice for the single "Toxic" which ended up on Spears' fourth album, "In the Zone," released in 2003.

"Yeah, there's a little song called 'Toxic' that was headed my way, and I was like, 'Toxic? I don't know if I want a song called Toxic'…," she said, according to Billboard. "As it's turned out, it was meant to be a Britney Spears song, I can't imagine it being anything else."

During the interview, Minogue also reflected on her 45-year career and the changes she has seen for women in the music industry.

"It's very encouraging that I'm proof, I'm sat here. Now we bring up the age topic, but I think it's at least with a positive spin on it," she said. "It wasn't that many years ago that I felt I was in quite awkward positions where people would question me to my face in an interview, 'When are you too old to be a woman in this business?' Firstly — rude, but secondly — I don't know. I guess I've always had women in the industry that I've looked up to, I didn't really think about their age at the time."

Minogue shared that she had a fascination with singer Olivia Newton-John as a grade-schooler, as well as Donna Summer, then later Whitney Houston, Madonna, and Cyndi Lauper as a teen.

"I guess there wasn't such an age gap between my teenage years and their years," she said. "But I don't know what happened where it was suddenly deemed distasteful or, I don't know. But thankfully, it is becoming, certainly, for the younger generation … they've just got new minds and open minds."

Wednesday, 23 October 2024 11:58 AM
