Britney Spears in Wedding Dress Video: I've 'Married Myself'

Britney Spears has embraced her single life, declaring that she has married herself in a video showing her dressed in an ivory gown and veil.

The pop singer, 42, made the announcement Sunday via Instagram. In the video, Spears poses and smiles while Sting's "Fields of Gold" plays.

"The day I married myself … Bringing it back because it might seem embarrassing or stupid, but I think it’s the most brilliant thing I’ve ever done !!!" she captioned the post.

The post comes after Spears vowed to "never be with another man" again after splitting with ex-boyfriend, Paul Richards Soliz. She made the announcement in an Instagram post in which she called him out for behavior after her conservatorship case was settled in April.

"Why was he going 90 in a neighborhood with one pap following only to roll the window down when the pap pulls to the side of me ????" Spears asked, according to Page Six.

"Then he calls his mom and says he's being harassed," she continued. "Why did he roll the window down with me crying in the seat??"

Included in her post was a cryptic quote that read, "Her attitude is savage, but her heart is gold."

Spears also declared she was "single as [expletive]" adding in a since-deleted caption, "I will never be with another man as long as I live!!!"

Reports that the Grammy winner was dating Soliz emerged in September 2023, as Spears was navigating her split from Sam Asghari. They settled their divorce in May.

The pair met in 2016 when Asghari appeared in the music video for Spears' song "Slumber Party." They were engaged in September 2021 and were married at Spears' home in Thousand Oaks, California, on June 9, 2022. In August last year, Asghari confirmed that he had filed for divorce from Spears.

"After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," he wrote on his Instagram Stories. "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always."

Asghari added that "[expletive] happens."

"Asking for privacy seems rediculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful," he wrote.