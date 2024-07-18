Britney Spears Slams 'Boring' Osbournes for Criticism

Britney Spears has clapped back at Ozzy Osbourne for criticizing the dancing videos that she posts on social media.

The Osbourne family sparked the controversy on Tuesday's episode of their podcast by saying the pop icon's videos were "very sad," according to Billboard.

"I'm fed up of seeing poor old Britney Spears on YouTube," Ozzy Osbourne said. "Every [expletive] day. It's sad, very, very sad."

His daughter Kelly Osbourne shared his view, saying she felt "sorry" for Spears. Sharon Osbourne added, "Poor little thing."

Spears swiftly retaliated with a lengthy message shared Wednesday on social media in which she slammed the Osbournes while defending Kate Beckinsale, who has also faced harsh criticism for her social media content and who responded with a video in which she mocks and taunts her critics.

"I adore Kate Beckinsale, especially because she's from London!" Spears wrote. "I realized how incredibly cruel people were talking about her IG, saying she needs more age-appropriate content … it's pretty [expletive] how she responded."

Addressing her own situation, Spears wrote: "Not as bad as some of my comments saying it's sad that I'm as old as I am and I'm dancing every single day on my IG! Number 1) I hardly ever dance … and number 2) I'm not poor at all! I have more ligature in my left toe than any grown man or woman on earth!"

Concluding her post, Spears added, "I'm gonna do a photoshoot with Kate and tell the Osbourne family who is the most boring family known to mankind to kindly [expletive] off!"

Spears' latest post comes just as the dust settled from controversial remarks on social media made earlier this month, when she called out her ex-boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, and vowed to "never be with another man" again after their split.

Reports that the Grammy winner, 42, was dating 38-year-old Soliz emerged in September 2023, as Spears was navigating her divorce from Sam Asghari.

In May, sources revealed to Page Six that Spears' friends and family were "concerned" about her relationship with the handyman, who faced multiple misdemeanor charges and at least one felony charge.